Semi fire hampers traffic on northbound I-95 in Boca Raton

Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for about 3 1/2 hours in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.

The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The semi fire caused northbound delays into Broward County.

Boca Raton firefighters arrived and applied water to the fire while another fire engine applied foam for the leaking fuel.

Semi fire on I-95 northbound

Fire crews said both saddle tanks on the truck ruptured, causing the diesel fuel to ignite.

Crews said the trailer was loaded with food, and there were no other hazards in the truck.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes reopened by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023