Semi fire hampers traffic on northbound I-95 in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for about 3 1/2 hours in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.

The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The semi fire caused northbound delays into Broward County.

Boca Raton firefighters arrived and applied water to the fire while another fire engine applied foam for the leaking fuel.

Semi fire on I-95 northbound
Semi fire on I-95 northbound

Fire crews said both saddle tanks on the truck ruptured, causing the diesel fuel to ignite.

Crews said the trailer was loaded with food, and there were no other hazards in the truck.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes reopened by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Latest News

Names released of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash
DeSantis' State of the State: 'You ain't seen nothing yet'
Port St. Lucie murder suspect fatally shot by police in Fort Lauderdale
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
Fort Pierce officer suspended for ‘improper handling’ of domestic violence case