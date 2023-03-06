Semi fire closes 4 lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.
The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The semi-fire is causing northbound delays into Broward County.
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
There have been no reports of injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2023