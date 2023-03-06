Semi fire closes 4 lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.

The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The semi-fire is causing northbound delays into Broward County.

Updated: Vehicle on fire in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, beyond Exit 45: SR-808/Glades Rd. 4 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 06:40 PM. https://t.co/PGcNn4eZb2 — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) March 6, 2023

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

