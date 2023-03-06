Semi fire closes 4 lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.

The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The semi-fire is causing northbound delays into Broward County.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Man seriously injured in crash on I-95
Massachussetts man dies after snorkeling incident in the Keys
Warning to beachgoers as sea turtle nesting season is underway
6 people injured in crash involving semi-truck in South Bay

Latest News

Florida market continues tradition of offering fresh food
Trash rates may increase in Sebastian; residents voice concerns during workshops
Lantana airport linked to several crashes in last decade
Teacher reassigned following 'racially-charged incident'