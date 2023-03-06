Student, 18, riding scooter hit by PBSO vehicle, taken to hospital

An 18-year-old student was taken to a hospital Monday morning after she was hit by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle in Wellington.

The wreck happened at the intersection of South Shore Boulevard and Polo Gardens Drive, outside the Solara community, which is about 2 miles away from Wellington Community High School and New Horizons Elementary School.

The deputy was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer southbound on Polo Gardens Drive when the crash happened at 7:11 a.m., according to a sheriff's office report.

Just before the wreck, PBSO said the student was riding an electric scooter and crossing Polo Gardens Drive at a driveway.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of crash scene

Video shows scooter under Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle

The deputy failed to stop for a stop sign and entered the road, violating the student's right of way, according to the sheriff's office.

The PBSO vehicle hit the 18-year-old, sending her to the ground.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a black scooter underneath a sheriff's office SUV, along with multiple PBSO cruisers and the sheriff's office Vehicle Homicide Unit van at the scene.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the student was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor injuries.

