Video shows scooter under PBSO vehicle; student taken to hospital

A student was taken to a hospital on Monday morning after a crash in Wellington, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The wreck happened at the intersection of South Shore Boulevard and Polo Gardens Drive, outside the Solara at Wellington community, which is just under 2 miles away from Wellington Community High School and New Horizons Elementary School.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a black scooter underneath a sheriff's office SUV, along with multiple PBSO cruisers and the sheriff's office Vehicle Homicide Unit van at the scene.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the student was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barbera would not confirm whether a sheriff's office vehicle was involved in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

