2 small planes collide over Central Florida lake, killing at least 1

At least one person was killed after two small planes collided Tuesday afternoon in Central Florida, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the midair collision occurred at about 2 p.m. in Polk County over Lake Hartridge.

Winter Haven police and fire rescue crews with the city responded to the scene along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue.

During an evening news conference, Polk County Sherrif's Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said one plane was partially submerged. However, the other plane had settled on the bottom of the lake and was under 21 feet of water.

The lake waters were being searched, and there was also an air search being conducted.

Lester said they believed there are possibly other people who were killed in the crash but could not confirm those details yet.

Winter Haven Regional Airport is located adjacent to the lake.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were headed to the scene to investigate the crash, the sheriff's office said.

