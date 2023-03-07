2 small planes collide over Central Florida lake, killing at least 1

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At least one person was killed after two small planes collided Tuesday afternoon in Central Florida, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the midair collision occurred at about 2 p.m. in Polk County over Lake Hartridge.

Winter Haven police and fire rescue crews with the city responded to the scene along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue.

During an evening news conference, Polk County Sherrif's Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said one plane was partially submerged. However, the other plane had settled on the bottom of the lake and was under 21 feet of water.

The lake waters were being searched, and there was also an air search being conducted.

Lester said they believed there are possibly other people who were killed in the crash but could not confirm those details yet.

Winter Haven Regional Airport is located adjacent to the lake.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were headed to the scene to investigate the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

High school seniors have until Friday to make pledge for IRSC's Promise Program
LGBTQ+ Pride mural defaced in Fort Lauderdale
Florida ranks No. 2 in hot car deaths involving children
More premium hikes coming for Citizens Insurance policyholders
Health advisory issued for Lantana Beach, Ocean Inlet Park