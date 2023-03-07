FHP: Vehicle sought in hit-and-run found parked in garage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that they have located the vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist hospitalized and brain dead.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said that they received tips from Crime Stoppers, prompting a member of the Martin County Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant on a property.

Investigators said Monday they were looking for a gray or silver 2007-2015 Toyota Tundra in the case.

Law enforcement found the vehicle they were looking for, which they said was parked inside the garage of a home.

Miranda said the vehicle is in their possession, and they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.

The hit-and-run happened Friday at 10044 State Road A1A, just north of Pepper Lane, on Hutchinson Island.

Investigators said the initial call to FHP was that the bicyclist was dead, but the victim later regained a pulse and was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

FHP said Monday that the 57-year-old bicyclist, whose name has not been released, is still in the intensive care unit at the hospital but does not have brain activity.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Latest News

Police: 2 small planes collide over Central Florida lake
Names released of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he finishes his State of the State address during a joint...
DeSantis' State of the State: 'You ain't seen nothing yet'
Port St. Lucie murder suspect fatally shot by police in Fort Lauderdale