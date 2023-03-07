FHP: Vehicle sought in hit-and-run found parked in garage

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that they have located the vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist hospitalized and brain dead.

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said that they received tips from Crime Stoppers, prompting a member of the Martin County Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant on a property.

Investigators said Monday they were looking for a gray or silver 2007-2015 Toyota Tundra in the case.

Law enforcement found the vehicle they were looking for, which they said was parked inside the garage of a home.

Miranda said the vehicle is in their possession, and they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.

The hit-and-run happened Friday at 10044 State Road A1A, just north of Pepper Lane, on Hutchinson Island.

Investigators said the initial call to FHP was that the bicyclist was dead, but the victim later regained a pulse and was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

FHP said Monday that the 57-year-old bicyclist, whose name has not been released, is still in the intensive care unit at the hospital but does not have brain activity.

