New Sprouts Farmers Market to open west of Boca Raton

A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Palm Beach County.

The natural grocery store chain is planning to open the new store next month. It will be located at 9831 Glades Rd. in Shadowwood Square, the same plaza where Regal Cinemasrecently closed its doors.

The store is also in the process of hiring 80 team members and will host hiring fairs on March 14 and March 16 for the new location.

Walk-in interviews will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Boca Raton at 661 NW 53 St on both days from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market said attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available team member and leadership roles within various departments, such as front end, bakery, bulk, deli, grocery, meat/seafood, produce, vitamin and more.

The new store is set to open on April 28, according to their website.

For questions, please email susandowling@sprouts.com.

