Police: 2 small planes collide over Central Florida lake

Two small planes collided Tuesday afternoon in Central Florida, according to police in Winter Haven.

Authorities said the collision occurred at about 2:40 p.m. in Polk County over Lake Hartridge.

Police and fire rescue crews with the city have responded to the scene along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue.

At this time the lake waters are being searched, and there is also an air search being conducted.

Aerial video showed at least one plane floating upside down in the water.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

