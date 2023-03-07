Port St. Lucie murder suspect fatally shot by police in Fort Lauderdale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Port St. Lucie murder suspect was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said his officers received information that a man wanted on suspicion of murder in Port St. Lucie was driving a silver pickup truck in the city.

A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect stopped and engaged officers, Lynn said.

"Our officers took the action that they felt was necessary to defend themselves," Lynn told reporters at a news conference.

WATCH: Fort Lauderdale police chief discusses fatal shooting of murder suspect

Fort Lauderdale police chief discusses fatal shooting of Port St. Lucie murder suspect

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Port St. Lucie police identified the suspect as Manuel Sanabria, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man Monday night.

Lynn wouldn't say how the suspect "engaged" the officers, but he said several officers opened fire.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said Sanabria, 41, fled in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Aerial video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck surrounded by police tape.

