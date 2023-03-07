Student found with kitchen knife at Pahokee school

A student at a Pahokee school was found in possession of a kitchen knife on campus, the school district said Tuesday.

Police with the Palm Beach County School District investigated the incident at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School after receiving a tip through the Fortify Florida app.

According to a call to parents and guardians, the kitchen knife was removed from the student's backpack without incident.

Officials said the student found in possession of the knife was taken into custody and may face criminal charges, in addition to discipline outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.

The school district said they want to stress that some items that are appropriate at home, such as a kitchen knife, are strictly forbidden on campuses.

Below is the full letter that was sent to parents and guardians regarding the incident:

"Today, following a Fortify Florida tip, School District Police investigated and confirmed the identity of a student in possession of a kitchen knife. The knife was removed from the student's backpack without incident.



Parents, it's important to note that some items that are appropriate at home, such as a kitchen knife, are strictly forbidden on School District property. Disciplinary action will be taken against any student who commits a violation of the District's Zero Tolerance Policy.



Florida Statute specifically defines what is classified as a weapon. This category includes items such as knives, guns, and electronic devices including tasers. These weapons are prohibited on all School District property, except as used by law enforcement officers.



The student found in possession of a knife today is in School Police custody and may face criminal charges, in addition to strict discipline, as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.



I want to recognize the student who appropriately used the Fortify Florida app to report their concern. We continually encourage our students and staff to find a trusted adult, or use the Fortify Florida app, to report suspicious or concerning activity.



Parents, please remind your students that some items they have access to at home are not appropriate to bring to school. I would also recommend an occasional check of your student's backpack before they leave in the morning.



If you have any additional questions or concerns, you can contact the school at (561) 924-6500 Thank you for your continued support of Pahokee Middle-Senior High."

Scripps Only Content 2023