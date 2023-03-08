Driver escapes from SUV before it catches fire after Delray Beach crash

A driver escaped from his overturned SUV just before it caught fire after a Delray Beach crash that injured another driver.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. on Homewood Boulevard, just north of Lowson Boulevard.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the driver of a white Toyota Highlander was speeding south on Homewood Boulevard when her SUV struck the back of a maroon Kia Sorrento traveling in the same direction.

The Highlander crashed into a concrete pole, while the Sorrento landed on its side near a retention pond and caught fire.

White said the driver was able to free himself before the fire started.

Delray Beach firefighters had to remove the other driver from her mangled SUV.

Both drivers were taken to Delray Medical Center, but the injuries to the Sorrento driver were not as severe.

Traffic was shut down in both directions between Lowson Boulevard and Fiore Way during the crash investigation.

A Florida Power & Light employee was called to secure a live wire that fell to the ground after the Highlander crashed into the pole.

