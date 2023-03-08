Educators, parents say Florida's book policy 'is harmful to children'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parents and retired teachers are expressing concerns about Florida's book policy and how the plan will negatively impact children.

"Our job is to teach people how to think, not what to think,” retired teacher Elleen Deck said.

She told WPTV on Wednesday that banning books is dangerously impeding on youth's education.

"I think it’s harmful to children, it’s harmful to our community, and it’s harmful to the concept of the unification of people trying to get along and work together for solution,” she said.

Reagan Miller is a mom and also a leader at the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

She said there have been more than 2,000 books censorship efforts in Florida since October 2021.

"I think we are limiting children's access to information to make them better citizens, to make them better students, to give them this high-quality education that is guaranteed to them in the Florida constitution," Miller said. "I think that we are not allowing them to develop empathy for other human beings."

Furthermore, Miller told WPTV that as a mom she is worried about their emotional growth.

“Something very important is some of these books could be life saving for these kids," she said. "And I know one book that he pulled some jarring images out of is about a non-binary child, and I think maybe another child seeing that book might help give them words to understand what they’re feeling.”

On a national level, the non-profit Red Wine and Blue called this an attack on education.

“Books provide a window for children to both be able to see themselves in them, as well as to understand other people who have lives that are different than theirs," Paris said. "I hope my children are prepared for a diverse and changing world that we live in."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie
New Sprouts Farmers Market to open west of Boca Raton
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies

Latest News

Driver escapes from SUV before it catches fire after Delray Beach crash
Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes poses for a portrait at home, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los...
Sergio Mendes concert in Boca Raton postponed
Florida residents entitled to energy-saving tax credits
Jupiter Irish Fest to highlight authentic Irish music, food and culture