Father of Lantana plane crash victim: 'He died doing what he loved'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The family of Michael Marshall Jr. is being remembered by his father as a selfless, loving son who had a passion for flying.

"He would relish in it, and he would share his happiness with all of his friends and family, and we knew how much he loved it," father Michael Marshall Sr. said. "There was never, ever a doubt."

Marshall Sr. said his 34-year-old son also loved life and had no problem with putting family and friends first.

RELATED: Residents complain about air traffic at Lantana airport following deadly plane crash

"He was the kind of guy that would put his own stuff to the side to go and help a friend in need," Marshall Sr. said. "And that, to me, is a true friend. And he was he was just a great kid, and we're going to miss him dearly."

Marshall Jr. was with his instructor, John Holland IV, when their plane crashed Sunday night at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, killing both men.

RELATED: Wife of pilot killed in Lantana plane crash: 'I would do anything to get him back'

Marshall Sr. said his son moved to Boca Raton from the Boston area to secure his pilot's license, which he received in 2010, and was working toward his commercial pilot's license.

A view from Chopper 5 shows the wreckage from a small plane crash that killed two people at...
A view from Chopper 5 shows the wreckage from a small plane crash that killed two people at Palm Beach County Park Airport, March 6, 2023, in Lantana, Fla.

"He died doing what he loves, and not a lot of people can say that," Marshall Sr. said.

While investigators try to piece together the cause of the crash, Marshall Sr. told WPTV he's looking forward to offering his love and support to the Holland family.

"It's just one of those things that a tragedy is going to bring two families together, you know, to think about what wonderful people that they lost," he said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Georgia Tech forward Javon Franklin (4) drives between Florida State guard Jalen Warley (1) and...
Franklin makes go-ahead free throw, Ga. Tech beats FSU
High school seniors have until Friday to make pledge for IRSC's Promise Program
LGBTQ+ Pride mural defaced in Fort Lauderdale
Florida ranks No. 2 in hot car deaths involving children