FHP: Trooper hurt after DUI driver slams into vehicle on I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper was injured early Wednesday morning after an intoxicated driver slammed into his cruiser on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the Broward Boulevard exit.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said a 20-year-old Weston man was traveling south on I-95 in a 2020 Ford utility truck when he drove through an enclosed barrier, colliding with an orange cone.

A trooper was stopped on I-95 in between the outside and outside center lanes facing northbound with his emergency lights activated. FHP said the center, outside center and outside lanes were enclosed by cones due to construction work.

After driving through the barrier, the Weston man's truck failed to stop and hit the trooper's cruiser head-on, Miranda said.

The trooper suffered a right leg injury described as "incapacitating."

The Weston man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared due to alcohol intoxication.

Miranda said the driver remains in medical care before being booked into Broward County Jail on a driving under the influence charge.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a vehicle for hours at a home on Southeast Aires...
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie
New Sprouts Farmers Market to open west of Boca Raton

Latest News

Florida's governor doubles down on keeping 'garbage' books out of schools
Florida Republicans push for 6-week abortion ban
Get Savvy in :60 - Learning about fire prevention with Edison Insurance Company
Get Savvy in :60 - Learning about fire prevention with Edison Insurance Company
Finding new Martin County schools superintendent may be difficult task