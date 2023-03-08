Florida Republicans push for 6-week abortion ban

Republican lawmakers in Florida introduced legislation Tuesday that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

SB 300, filed by state Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would make performing an abortion after six weeks a third-degree felony. A companion bill, HB 7, was introduced by state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, in the Florida House.

Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, asks a question about a bill filed in the Florida House of Representatives, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Grall is now a state senator.

The legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would support, was introduced on the same day that the Republican governor delivered his State of the State address, touting the "Florida way."

Although DeSantis didn't mention the bill in his speech, he did say Florida is "proud to be pro-life."

WATCH: DeSantis delivers State of the State address

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers 2023 State of the State address

Both bills provide exceptions in cases of rape and incest, if "the gestational age of the fetus is not more than 15 weeks as determined by the physician."

As Grall's proposed law is written, the woman would be required to provide evidence that she is the victim of rape or incest by providing a copy of a restraining order, police report, medical record or other court documentation.

Just last year, the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that DeSantis signed into law.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.

The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the 15-week abortion ban, though that likely won't come before the end of the current legislative session.

Scripps Only Content 2023