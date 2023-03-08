Jupiter Irish Fest to highlight authentic Irish music, food and culture

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A festival is bringing a taste of Ireland to Jupiter this weekend.

Jupiter Irish Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday in Abacoa.

The festival will feature authentic Irish food, music, dancers, bagpipes and culture.

Festival creator David McGovern is from Ireland and is also in the process of becoming a fire captain in Tequesta. His vision for this weekend is something people will remember.

"This weekend we're going to have all the authentic Irish food that everybody loves— fish and chips, Sheperd's pie, corned beef and cabbage, Reuben, authentic Irish drinks," McGovern said. "I want everyone to come and see the show, see what it's all about. lf you want an authentic Irish festival, this is where you go."

The festival will also help charities, like Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. On Sunday the festival will honor first responders and fallen officers.

"I just hope a lot of people come up to our tents, learn about our charities that are here locally, doing so much impact, so much great work here for our community," Mike Durkee of Wounded Veterans Relief Fund said.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim and First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall will be masters of ceremonies on Saturday.

The festival is also giving away one an all-expenses paid trip for two to Ireland in June.

Tickets to the festival are $5 at entry or jupiteririshfest.com.

Kids 12 and under are free.

