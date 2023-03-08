Martin County commissioners unanimously oppose 'Live Local Act'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Martin County commissioners are launching a public information campaign to voice their opposition to Senate Bill 102, also known as the "Live Local Act."

During a commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voiced their concerns about the legislation, which is meant toincrease affordable housing opportunities in the county.

However, many residents are opposed to the act, fearing it would lead to more congestion, and four story high buildings in areas that aren’t equipped to handle buildings with that level of height and density, in addition to parking and stormwater requirements.

Commissioners said they fear the bill, if passed, would preempt county authority to maintain certain zoning and building regulations, forcing the county to put in affordable housing units in areas that aren’t equipped to handle them, eliminate public and local government input, among other concerns.

“Egregious might not even be a strong enough word,” Martin County Commissioner Ed Ciampi said. “This is one of the most challenging things they’ve sent down from Tallahassee, and they’ve sent some doozies, but this, it disrupts everything.”

The bill has passed its committees and heads to the Senate floor Wednesday.

