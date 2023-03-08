Sergio Mendes concert in Boca Raton postponed

Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes poses for a portrait at home, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los...
Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes poses for a portrait at home, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. The documentary "Sergio Mendes & Friends: A Celebration" will be airing on PBS in June. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Grammy Award-winning musician Sergio Mendes won't be performing in Boca Raton this weekend as part of the Festival of the Arts Boca series.

Mendes had been scheduled to perform Sunday night, but the concert was postponed due to the 82-year-old's illness.

The concert has been rescheduled for April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium on the Boca Raton campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Mendes won a Grammy Award for his 1993 album "Brasileiro" and a Latin Grammy Award in 2010 for "Bom Tempo." The acclaimed Brazilian songwriter and pianist also won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2005.

Ticket holders for Sunday's original concert date can use their tickets in April.

Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date can exchange their tickets for one of the remaining Festival of the Arts Boca concerts this year or in 2024.

