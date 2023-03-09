1 dead in fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Wellington

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Greenview Shores Boulevard and Wellington Trace at about 1:10 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived, they found that one of the vehicles was on fire.

Fire Rescue officials said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The person in the vehicle on fire was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person who was injured in the crash was taken to a local hospital.

WPTV crews at the scene said the vehicles involved were a black BMW and a Jeep SUV.

Fire rescue and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the wreck.

The victim's name has not been released.

