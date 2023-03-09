Abortion debate ever-present at Fort Pierce street corner

On the corner of 12th Street and Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce, the debate over abortion is always present.

On one side of the street is A Woman's World Medical Center that offers abortion services. On the other side is Birthline/Lifeline, a Catholic charity center offering alternatives to abortion.

The street corner was the subject of a 2010 HBO documentary titled "12th & Delaware."

"I think they're divided, I believe that," Mike Cringoli, an abortion opponent who was sitting on the sidewalk in front of A Woman's World saying the Rosary, said. "I get a couple of people coming up talking to me wondering what I'm doing here, and I explain it to them."

Mike Cringoli prays to end abortion outside of an abortion clinic in Fort Pierce.

RELATED: When does a woman usually realize she's pregnant?

Cringoli said he supports the bill being considered by Florida lawmakers that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

"If they can get it down, I believe that will help," Cringoli said.

Inside A Woman's World, director Candace Dye said the bill would effectively end surgical abortions in the state.

Candace Dye explains why she opposes the six-week abortion ban proposal.

"Most women don't know they're pregnant at six weeks," Dye said. "I don't make anybody come here. I get phone calls. People want to come here. They need this."

Dye also said she worries that if the bill passes, women will still try to get unsafe abortions.

"I'll be here till they make us close the doors because I mean, this fight is a legitimate fight," Dye said.

Scripps Only Content 2023