The Cure to conclude 2023 tour in Miami

The Cure is going back on tour.

The English rock band will embark on its first North American tour in seven years, beginning in May.

It will include two stops in Florida – June 29 in Tampa and July 1 in Miami.

The final stop on the 30-date, 26-city tour concludes at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Tickets will go on sale starting next Wednesday.

"The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour," the band said on its website.

