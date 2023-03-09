Deputies: Man arrested after luring girls into van with promises of cash, gifts

An Indiantown man has been arrested, accused of luring middle school girls into his van with promises of cash and gifts, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Marcos Rodas-Marcos, 35, was apprehended after a child told detectives that he approached her in his van as she was walking to school.

Investigators said Rodas-Marcos convinced her to get inside the vehicle so that he could drive her the rest of the way.

Once inside, he offered to give her cash, a new iPhone and other expensive electronic equipment if she would stay with him and talk, she told deputies.

Detectives learned there were three other girls who, at different times, were also lured into Rodas-Marcos' van and offered gifts.

Those girls were able to get away, but deputies said they were afraid to report it.

Investigators believe there could be more victims who may also be afraid to come forward.

Marcos Rodas-Marcos is being held at the Martin County Jail without bond.

