Driver, 71, killed in fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Wellington

A 71-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck in Wellington after his vehicle became engulfed in flames, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Greenview Shores Boulevard and Wellington Trace at about 1:10 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man from Wellington was driving a 2012 BMW northbound on Greenview Shores Boulevard at a high rate of speed, approaching the entrance to Courtyard Shops at Wellington.

At the same time, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Aristides Guerra, 71, of Wellington, was heading southbound on Greenview Shores Boulevard in the left lane in order to turn into Courtyard Shops.

One person was killed March 9, 2023, in a two-vehicle wreck in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The sheriff's office report said as the Jeep began to make a left turn, the BMW violently struck the passenger side of Guerra's vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The wreck caused Guerra's Jeep to become engulfed in flames, trapping him inside and killing him.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly once they arrived, but it was too late to save Guerra.

"It burst on fire, and we ran inside Chase and McDonald's, trying to get fire extinguishers. The doors weren't opening. There's someone in there," witness Giovanni Azzara said. "The glass wasn't breaking. They couldn't open the door or nothing, and then the fire was on for a good 10 minutes maybe."

The sheriff's office report indicated that the driver of the BMW was also under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators said charges are pending in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2023