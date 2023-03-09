Louisiana man drowns while attending Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Louisiana man accidentally drowned last weekend while attending the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, authorities said Thursday.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Denise Sikorski said a festival attendee discovered the body of a man, identified as Steven Nguyen, 26, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, submerged in the water Saturday.

Sikorski said Nguyen had last been seen by his friend near a festival stage about 11 p.m. the previous day.

"That stage is adjacent to where Steven's body was found submerged," she said.

Investigators don't suspect foul play and consider Nguyen's death to be an accidental drowning but are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

"Our prayers go to the family, friends and festival participants affected by this tragedy," Sikorski said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
4 arrested after ‘street takeover’ in Port St. Lucie
New Sprouts Farmers Market to open west of Boca Raton
Florida residents entitled to energy-saving tax credits
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion

Latest News

FILE - Israeli actor Chaim Topol speaks during an interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 8,...
'Fiddler on the Roof' star Chaim Topol dies at 87
5K set to fund Young Singers scholarships on Saturday
Suspect in custody after South Florida police detective shot
3 taken to hospital after house fire west of Boca Raton