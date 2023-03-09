Suspect in custody after South Florida police detective shot

A suspect accused of ambushing and shooting a South Florida police officer has been apprehended.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Thursday morning that the "coward who ambushed" a narcotics detective was taken into custody.

Ramirez said the suspect shot the detective from behind, "striking him in the back of the head."

The wounded detective was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"Thank goodness, it's a graze wound, and he's going to be OK," Ramirez told reporters outside the hospital.

The identities of the detective and the suspect were not immediately known.

