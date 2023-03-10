Gun recovered from student at Vero Beach High School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
School officials in Indian River County said a student was found in possession of a gun Friday at Vero Beach High School.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, they received a tip that a student was suspected to have a weapon in their backpack.

The student was investigated and questioned by school resource deputies and school officials, and a gun was recovered.

School officials said the student was detained by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, is in custody and will not return as a student at the high school.

No interruptions occurred on campus due to the incident, and the school day will dismiss normally.

"Although there was no threat to the school or an individual, out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement was present on campus today," the school district said.

Friday's incident comes after a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student was arrested after making threatening comments and having a loaded gun on campus in November.

