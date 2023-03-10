Jupiter Irish Fest back this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The third annual Jupiter Irish Fest returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter on March 11 and March 12.

Gates open daily at 11 a.m. to authentic Irish food, drinks, culture, entertainment, and live music. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and younger are free.

Having an authentic festival is important to organizer David McGovern.

"I wanted to bring Ireland to Abacoa [Town Center] and that's what we're doing. We've got the Irish dancers. We're gonna' have bagpipers, we've got authentic Irish music, picked up three bands from Ireland last night all flew in just for this event. We have all the foods that you love," said McGovern.

Tir Ne Greine dancers to perform at Jupiter Irish Fest

