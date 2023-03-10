Missing girl last seen at Lake Worth Middle School may 'possibly be in danger'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday it's searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who may be in danger.

The sheriff's office said Martha Griselda Diego-Tomas was last seen at Lake Worth Middle School, located in the 1300 block of Barnett Drive, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

"She can possibly be in danger," the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.

Diego-Tomas is 5'5", 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, and speaks English.

If you've seen Diego-Tomas or know where she is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

