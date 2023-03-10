5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide at South Florida home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Friday that left five people dead in a Miami Lakes home.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said officers went to the home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court after receiving a call from a relative who was concerned about the residents.

Officers met with the relative and went through an unlocked window to enter the home, where they found the bodies of two men and three women, Zabaleta told reporters.

All five were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Zabaleta said.

One of the men was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Zabaleta said.

No other details were immediately known.

