Student found with loaded gun at Vero Beach High School

An 18-year-old student was found in possession of a loaded gun Friday at Vero Beach High School, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The school district said in a post on its Facebook page that they received a tip that a student was suspected of having a weapon in their backpack.

The student was later investigated and questioned by school resource deputies and school officials.

The sheriff's office said a small caliber handgun, which was loaded, was found in the student's front pants pocket.

School officials said the student was detained by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, is in custody and will not return as a student to the high school.

No interruptions occurred on campus due to the incident, and the school day was dismissed at its normal time.

"I'm proud of our School Resource Team who work hard every day to keep our students, teachers, and faculty safe," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. "I am thankful to the students and teachers who report suspicious behavior to our deputies. We take each tip seriously and will continue to have ongoing communication with the school district."

The student faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school property, with more charges pending, the sheriff's office said.

"Although there was no threat to the school or an individual, out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement was present on campus today," the school district said.

Friday's incident comes after a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student was arrested Nov. 30 after making threatening comments and having a loaded gun on campus.

Deputies also arrested a student Nov. 22who they said made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School.

