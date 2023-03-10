'Style for Hope' luncheon raises money for women across South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST
On Friday, high fashion crossed paths with charitable giving.

WPTV anchor Shannon Cake had the honor of being master of ceremonies for the ‘Style for Hope’ luncheon at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

About 550 women and men filled the tables with gorgeous clothes and even better conversation.

Fashion icons Mark Badgley and James Mischka inspired the audience with fun stories about their fashion label.

However, today’s primary goal was raising money for “Dress for Success.” The group hosts a huge luncheon every year.

The event is a way to empower women in to step out into the world, confidently, with the clothes and interview skills they need to build their careers and bolster their lives.

“We offer many empowerment programs for our women, one of them is called Road to Success. It's an eight-week program, where they learn everything from resume writing to strength building to how to look for a job," Joe Ann Fletcher said.

Friday’s luncheon generated more than $75,000 and helps women across South Florida.

