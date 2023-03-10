Suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach, border patrol says
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Border patrol agents and law enforcement officials are responding to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach on Friday morning, authorities said.
According to an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident is unfolding at Ocean Inlet Park, located in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
The border patrol agent did not have any information about how many suspected migrants are involved or their nationalities.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2023