Suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach, border patrol says

Border patrol agents and law enforcement officials are responding to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident is unfolding at Ocean Inlet Park, located in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

The border patrol agent did not have any information about how many suspected migrants are involved or their nationalities.

No other details have been released.

HAPPENING NOW:

U.S. Border Patrol agents and law enforcement officials tell me they are responding to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach. The Investigation is ongoing- the vessel is in the area of Ocean Inlet Park. Follow @WPTV for additional updates. — Kate Hussey (@katehussey8) March 10, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023