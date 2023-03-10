Suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach, border protection says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Border protection agents and law enforcement officials responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach on Friday morning, authorities said.

According to an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident unfolded at Ocean Inlet Park, located in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Border protection said the incident involved 10 suspected migrants of various nationalities.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a small boat washed ashore along the coast near Ocean Inlet Park on Friday morning, just feet from a jetty.

Waves could be seen crashing into the boat, along with orange life rafts scattered in the surf and a small crowd of onlookers gathered around the vessel.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of suspected smuggling event

Chopper 5 video of suspected maritime smuggling event in Boynton Beach

No other details have been released.

Scripps Only Content 2023

