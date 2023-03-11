Owls take down Middle Tennessee 68-65 in C-USA Tournament

Middle Tennessee guard Camryn Weston (24) shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1)...
Middle Tennessee guard Camryn Weston (24) shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnell Davis had 18 points in Florida Atlantic's 68-65 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament.

Davis also contributed four steals for the Owls (30-3). Alijah Martin scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Greenlee recorded 10 points and was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (19-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Elias King added 13 points and six rebounds for Middle Tennessee.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
Driver, 71, killed in fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Wellington
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Texas dog owner reunites with pit bull after the animal was found more than 1,500 miles away.
‘That’s him’: Man’s missing dog found more than 1,500 miles away
Florida residents entitled to energy-saving tax credits

Latest News

Martin Co. commissioners fear bills will strip away right to self-govern
Fashion designers Mark Badgley, James Mischka call Palm Beach home
Shooting in South Bay sends 3 people to hospital
Commuters call Wellington intersection busy, tricky