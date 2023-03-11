Police arrest 15-year-old boy, 18-year old man in shooting of girl, 8

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Two male suspects, 15 and 18, were arrested after a 8-year-old girl was injured in a shooting.

On Friday night, the girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach with non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, Fort Pierce spokeswoman April Lee said. No other injuries were reported.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the 1200 block of Avenue O.

Investigators determined the victim and two other children were sitting in their vehicle. As other family members were getting into the vehicle, two suspects driving a white-colored vehicle shot at the occupied vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Fort Pierce Police detectives and patrol officers found the suspects and the vehicle used in the shooting incident.

Arrested were a boy, 15, and Ty Jheer Reeves, 18.

This appears to be an isolated incident, Lee said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

Shooting in Fort Pierce on March 10, 2023.
