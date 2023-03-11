SUV crashes into condo in Stuart; 2 occupants uninjured

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An SUV crashes into a home in Stuart on Saturday morning with the vehicle occupants injured but two in the condo escaped unhurt, the Martin County Fire Rescue said Saturday.

The vehicle traveled around 450 feet through a parking lot, without hitting any other vehicles,and slammed into the kitchen area of the condo, Martin County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. The crash appears to be accidental, the agency said.

Two occupants in the home were in another bedroom and managed to escape out the back of the condo unharmed, Martin County Fire Rescue posted on Facbook.

Among those in the SUV, one person suffered serious injuries and another non-life-threatening.

The building was evacuated and residents were advised not to return until it could be inspected by a county engineer.

