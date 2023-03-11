Traffic concerns as Jupiter US1 bridge set to close Monday

A $122-million bridge project is set to kick off on Monday, replacing the US1 bridge in Jupiter.

The bridge connects Jupiter and Tequesta over the Loxahatchee River.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed for approximately 20 months.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez went by the Italian restaurant Lynora's across the Loxahatchee River, where the bridge is set to be closed.

Staff says the closure will divide the town, and they are counting on their regulars to keep business flowing.

"I kind of just put it out of my mind until the last few weeks when it's the talk of the town now, so now it's on everyone's mind, everyone's concerned about it, but we'll get used to it, and when it's all said and done and we'll be a better place for it," said Matt Brown the Regional Manager of Lynora's.

FDOT says in 20 months, the new bridge will have an extra 17 feet of clearance, a navigable channel width of 125 feet, and 7-foot bike lanes and concrete barriers to separate people from traffic.

"I'm hoping it helps with the traffic, that it helps with pedestrians. It's a hard place right now to walk or ride your bike across to ride around, so hopefully, it'll make things easier in the long run," said Brown.

But people in town say they are concerned about traffic as congestion from two bridges is being merged into one; the A1A bridge.

"We're going to have a major ordeal with all this traffic, and there's going to be a lot back up, which there already," said Magna Figaro, who lives in Tequesta. "It's going to take me 20 minutes to get to my shop, which normally takes 5 to 10 minutes, so it's not good."

There will be detours guiding people down Indiantown Rd to the A1A bridge.

FDOT Detours:

-U.S. 1 northbound motorists will go west on Indiantown Road to Alternate A1A, then north on Alternate A1A to U.S. 1.

-U.S. 1 southbound motorists will go south on Alternate A1A to Indiantown Road, then east on Indiantown Road to U.S. 1.

Intelligent Transportation System technology has been installed to monitor and actively manage traffic to maintain mobility along the detour route.

The bridge is expected to be complete by late 2024.

