USF fires Brian Gregory after 6 seasons

FILE -South Florida head coach Brian Gregory calls a play during the first half of an NCAA...
FILE -South Florida head coach Brian Gregory calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory was fired Friday, March 10, 2023, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament. Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory was fired Friday, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.

"Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida," Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. "Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball."

Kelly said the school has started a national search for a new coach and that USF assistant coach Larry Dixon will be interim head coach.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
Driver, 71, killed in fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Wellington
Missing girl, 13, last seen at Lake Worth Middle School found safe
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Texas dog owner reunites with pit bull after the animal was found more than 1,500 miles away.
‘That’s him’: Man’s missing dog found more than 1,500 miles away

Latest News

Martin Co. commissioners fear bills will strip away right to self-govern
Middle Tennessee guard Camryn Weston (24) shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1)...
Owls take down Middle Tennessee 68-65 in C-USA Tournament
Fashion designers Mark Badgley, James Mischka call Palm Beach home
Shooting in South Bay sends 3 people to hospital