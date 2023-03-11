Woman taken to hospital after shooting in isolated instance, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
One woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Riviera Beach, police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said.

She was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with unknown injuries, according to Collins.

First responders were called to the shooting at 1:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 36th Street.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Riviera Beach Police Department "with calls because many of our officers attended a funeral for our detective who passed away," Collins said.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, Collins said.

