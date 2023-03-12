3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton

Three people died in car crash in Boca Raton late Saturday night, police confirmed Sunday.

Around 10 p.m., a Lincoln traveling northbound on Dixie Highway left the road and struck a pole, police spokesman Mark Economou told WPTV. The crash was between Palmetto Park Road and Camino Real.

The car became fully engulfed in flames and the three occupants died at the scene.

Due to the fire, identifications have not been made, Economou said.

Florida Power and Light also was on scene.

