Airspace volume leads to flight delays at PBIA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Flights at Pam Beach International Airport have been delayed because of high "airspace volume," according to the Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday afternoon.

The federal agency briefly issued a partial ground stop for arriving flights from noon to 2:15 p.m.

Around 2 p.m., the stop was canceled but there is a departure ground delay of an average of 52 minute until 6:59 p.m. and departure delay of an average of 30 minutes and increasing because of airspace volume, the FAA said.

The agency said the ground stop had applied to aircraft bound for PBIA from airports within three nearby FAA Air Route Traffic Control Centers: Houston, Jacksonville and Miami.

"When the volume of aircraft that are planning to fly to a certain airport or through certain airspace exceeds a certain threshold, we can pause departures to ensure a safe and manageable flow of traffic," Ian Gregor, a public affairs specialist with the FAA, told WPTV.

The airport's website lists 15 departures and 17 arrivals as being delayed.

No other Florida airports have been issued the ground stop with flight at Orlando International Airport delayed 45 minutes and increasing because of traffic management initiatives.

Information status can be founded at https://nasstatus.faa.gov/

