Electric bike fire prompts evacuation of TooJay's deli in Wellington

Too Jay’s Deli was briefly evacuated after an electric bike was fire on a bike rack next to the building in Wellington, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2600 block of State Road 7 to reports of a fire threatening a building, PBFR said.

The building was on not on fire, but to protect the building, firefighters initiated "an aggressive and quick fire attack" on the bike, according to PBSO.

The restaurant was evacuated and firefighters then made sure no one was inside and to ensure the fire had not spread to the building. It had not spread and no one was hurt.

The fire was put out an in less than two minutes, protecting the outdoor seating area.

Billie Brightman, a journalism student at Unviversity of Miami, submited video of the fire to WPTV.

