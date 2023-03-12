Electrical fire put out at West Palm Beach boat marina

Several West Palm Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a fire on Sunday afternoon at the Rybovich Marina.

WPTV's Danielle Seat was told that it was an electrical fire of conduit encased in concrete and foam.

At 4:15 p.m. multiple units were called to 4200 North Flagler and it was put out about an hour later.

Spectators told WPTV there was a significant amount of smoke at first.

No injuries were reported and only the dock was damaged.

