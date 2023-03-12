FAA issues ground stop for all flights at PBIA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for all departing and arriving flights from noon to 2:15 p.m. "due to airspace volume."

The airport's website lists eight departures and 10 arrivals as being delayed.

No other Florida airports have been issued the ground stop with flight at Orlando International Airport delayed 30 minutes and increasing because of traffic management initiatives.

Information status can be founded at https://nasstatus.faa.gov/

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
Texas dog owner reunites with pit bull after the animal was found more than 1,500 miles away.
‘That’s him’: Man’s missing dog found more than 1,500 miles away
Missing girl, 13, last seen at Lake Worth Middle School found safe

Latest News

License suspended? Clerk's office to cut 25% fee if overdue fines paid
Man found in car with gunshot wounds in West Palm Beach
More antisemitic flyers found outside West Palm Beach homes
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a basket in front of Orlando Magic center...
Magic beat Heat in OT despite 38 points by Butler