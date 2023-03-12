FAU Owls learn NCAA tournament seed, region, opponent

Florida Atlantic basketball is dancing into the NCAA tournament before leaving Conference USA.

One day after capturing their first C-USA championship in their final season in the conference, the Owls learned who they'll play and where they'll be headed in the NCAA tournament.

The Owls are the No. 9 seed in the East Region and will face No. 8 seed Memphis in a first-round game Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

FAU (31-3) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament Saturday night after blowing out UAB 78-56 in the C-USA Tournament title game.

This will be FAU's first trip to the NCAA tournament since the 2001-02 season and just the second time in school history.

FAU's 31 wins are also the most in team history.

Led by Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, the Owls enter the tournament on a seven-game winning streak.

FAU was a perfect 17-0 at home and at one point won 20 consecutive games – going 83 days between losses.

