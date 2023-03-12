Hurricanes to face Drake in NCAA tournament

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wears the remains of the net after Miami defeated Pittsburgh in an...
Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wears the remains of the net after Miami defeated Pittsburgh in an NCAA college basketball game, to win a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami shares the title with Virginia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes are headed back to the NCAA tournament.

Miami earned the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will meet No. 12 seed Drake on Friday in Albany, New York.

The Hurricanes (25-7) won a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and were the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament but lost to eventual champion Duke in the quarterfinals.

Drake (27-7) won the Missouri Valley Conference championship, defeating top-seeded Bradley 77-51 in the tournament title game.

This will be Miami's sixth NCAA tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season under head coach Jim Larranaga.

Miami made the Sweet Sixteen last season, losing to eventual national champion Kansas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

