Hurricanes to face Drake in NCAA tournament

The Miami Hurricanes are headed back to the NCAA tournament.

Miami earned the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will meet No. 12 seed Drake on Friday in Albany, New York.

The Hurricanes (25-7) won a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and were the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament but lost to eventual champion Duke in the quarterfinals.

Drake (27-7) won the Missouri Valley Conference championship, defeating top-seeded Bradley 77-51 in the tournament title game.

This will be Miami's sixth NCAA tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season under head coach Jim Larranaga.

Miami made the Sweet Sixteen last season, losing to eventual national champion Kansas.

