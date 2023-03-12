License suspended? Clerk's office to cut 25% fee if overdue fines paid

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Circuit Court & Comptroller's Office is offering an incentive for people to get their driving privileges restored after their license was suspended for nonpayment.

In its annual Operation Green Light event Monday through Friday, the office will waive the 25% collection agency fee for anyone who pays their overdue fines in full.

“The ability to legally drive is not only a privilege, it is a necessity for many people,” Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo said in a news release. “Getting to work, taking kids to school and providing for your household become huge challenges when you do not have a driver license. Operation Green Light not only helps people get their license back, but it saves them money as well.”

Here are the options to use tthe service.

  • Pay Online: Payments can be made online 24 hours a day at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/operationgreenlight [mypalmbeachclerk.com].
  • Pay by Phone: Customers who have their case or citation number can call the Clerk's nCourt payment center at 56-1-207-7189 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers who need help finding their case information can call the Clerk's office at 56-1274-1530 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers can find out how much they owe, or get answers to other frequently asked questions, at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/operationgreenlight [mypalmbeachclerk.com].

Florida law requires the clerk’s office to turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding court fines and fees to an outside collection agency if the debt is not paid within 90 days of the due date.

Operation Green Light is part of an annual savings initiative by cerks’ offices across Florida.

