Magic beat Heat in OT despite 38 points by Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a basket in front of Orlando Magic center...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a basket in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., center, and Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wendell Carter had 27 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic bounced back from a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Miami Heat 126-114 in overtime Saturday night.

Jimmy Butler scored 38 points for the Heat, including 15 in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Miami overcame a 15-point deficit. Butler's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game to overtime.

The finish of the fourth quarter included a wild sequence during which Paolo Banchero’s foul on a 3-point attempt by Butler with 14.5 seconds left was overturned by a replay.

Banchero had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner had 17 points and eight rebounds before leaving with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.

Wagner's 3-pointer late in the first quarter gave Orlando a 12-point lead, but Butler scored twice during a 12-0 run that got the Heat quickly back into the game.

Heat guard Kyle Lowry played 36 minutes in his first game in more than a month, and did so without starting for the first time in more than a decade.

He had missed his team's last 15 games with soreness in his left knee and his return was as a backup behind starter Gabe Vincent. It was Lowry's first time playing as a reserve since Jan. 26, 2013. He had started in each of his last 771 games, including 94 in the playoffs.

