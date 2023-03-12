Man found in car with gunshot wounds in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man was hospitalized after a shooting in West Palm Beach early Sunday.

Officers spent the morning investigating at the Village Square Shopping Plaza on 45th Street just west of Village Boulevard after the shooting around 8:15 a.m.

Police told WPTV they found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds outside the Empire Lounge.

A WPTV crew on the scene counted at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

The man was reportefd to be in serious condition at St. Mary's Medical Center, spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV.

Police have not released information about a suspect or a motive in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
Missing girl, 13, last seen at Lake Worth Middle School found safe
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
Move over, 561. Make way for area code 728

Latest News

More antisemitic flyers found outside West Palm Beach homes
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a basket in front of Orlando Magic center...
Magic beat Heat in OT despite 38 points by Butler
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) slam-dunks in front of UAB guard Tony Toney during...
Owls dominate UAB to win C-USA championship
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in isolated instance, police say