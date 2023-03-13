2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The names of two of the three people who were killed Saturday night in a Boca Raton crash were released by police Monday.

The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 750 South Dixie Highway.

Investigators said a white 2013 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on South Dixie Highway when it left the roadway and crashed into a concrete utility pole.

The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Frederick Kevin Peeples, 19, of Pompano Beach. One of the passengers was identified as Sharnae Keyera Akira Heard, 20, of Pompano Beach.

The name of the second passenger who was killed has not been released.

